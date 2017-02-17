Pokémon Go now has over 80 new creatures

The new Pokémon were originally discovered in the Johto region.

Pokémon Go has added a batch of new creatures as part of its latest update.

“Over 80 additional Pokémon originally discovered in the Johto region can be caught,” Pokémon announced on its website, adding that “gender-specific variations of select Pokémon can be caught” now too.

In addition, two new Berries have been added as part of the update, which also introduces a new night-move map and encounter music.

Check out a trailer for the update below:

Meanwhile, players have been braving sub-zero temperatures in South Korea after the game finally launched in the East Asian country on January 24. By February 2, some 6.98 million South Koreans had played the game at least once in the previous week, Business Korea reports. Around 65% of these people were aged under 30 according to market research company WiseApp.

Pokémon Go was a massive success upon its release in many other countries last summer. It became the most successful mobile game in US history and was briefly as popular as Twitter and more popular than Tinder.

Other new Pokémon were added to Pokémon Go in December in the latest update to the viral game. These include Pichu (which evolves into Pikachu), Magby (evolves into Magmar), Elekid (evolves into Electabuzz), Cleffa (evolves into Clefairy), Igglypuff (evolves into Jigglypuff) and Smoochum (evolves into Jynx).