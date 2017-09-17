Police find actual dead body on set of BBC serial killer drama ‘Rellik’

The crew were there to film a scene about a dead body.

An actual dead body was found on the set of the BBC’s new serial killer drama, ‘Rellik’.

‘Rellik’ (‘killer’ spelt backwards) was created by the team behind ‘The Missing‘, and tells the story of a serial killer, but in reverse, starting from when he gets caught.

It follows detective Gabriel Markham (played by Game of Thrones‘ Richard Dormer), who was left disfigured from an acid attack during the investigation.

Paterson Joseph plays a psychiatrist in the show, and he told The Mirror about the incident, which happened when they were due to film in east London’s Cambridge Heath park.

“The crew ­arrived to film their own dead body and the ­police told them they weren’t able to, because they’d found a real dead body,” he told the paper.

“It was bizarre, fact being stranger than fiction.”

The actor didn’t expand further on what happened to the body.

He also revealed that life mirrored art in another way, when Richard Dormer started getting impetigo on his face, with blotches and blemishes mirroring the acid attack scars his character has.

“He got the same reaction as his actual character, who’s been scarred in an acid attack. We found that odd,” revealed Joseph.

“Then there was the acid attacks which happened at the same time as we were filming ours. It’s a strange show when it brings out these coincidences.”

‘Rellik’ premiered on BBC One on September 11, and can be found on iPlayer.

The show will run for six episodes.