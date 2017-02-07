Potential ‘Game Of Thrones’ season 7 spoilers revealed as filming wraps up

Prepare to have your 'mind blown'

‘Game Of Thrones’ season 7 is apparently at the end of filming, as more spoilers about the potential plot are revealed.

The show is reportedly set to air in June, and now the cast have gradually one by one been revealing that their work on the series is done.

Speaking to NME, Isaac Hempstead who plays Bran Stark said: “I’ve finished my work on the new Game Of Thrones season, and I’m currently in school so just trying to finish my A Levels and doing auditions on the side to just see what comes my way really.”

Emilia Clarke has also posted a video of her lip-syncing to ‘I Believe I Can Fly’ by R. Kelly with the caption, “That feeling when at last you’re a day away from wrapping season 7. I BELIEVE THIS ONES GONNA BE A MIND BLOWER.”

The caption is said to be a nod to Daenerys Targaryen’s dragon-riding skills, with many believing that it points to a huge ‘showdown’ at the end of season seven.

That feeling when at last you're a day away from wrapping season 7. I BELIEVE THIS ONES GONNA BE A MIND BLOWER…🔥🍯 #itakemyjobseriouslyiSWEAR… A video posted by @emilia_clarke on Feb 3, 2017 at 5:49am PST

Meanwhile Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, has told The Independent: “It’s just kind of tumbling now. We’ve come to the climax and it’s rolling down to the end. It’s exciting. I really felt like at the end of last season everything was set up for how it was going to end. Every character came to a little junction in their lives. Now we’re all going to crash down together to however this show ends.”

As Inquisitr reports, Conleth Hill who plays Lord Varys is currently rehearsing for a play in London now that he too has finished filming – suggesting that his character also plays a major role in the next season.

Meanwhile, Maisie Williams recently spoke out against those who leak GoT spoilers as ‘childish and annoying’.