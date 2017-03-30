‘Power Rangers’ actor sentenced to 6 years in prison for killing roommate with samurai sword

Ricardo Medina handed maximum sentence after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter

Power Rangers actor Ricardo Medina has been sentenced to six years in prison for killing his roommate with a samurai sword.

Medina played the Red Lion Ranger in Power Rangers Wild Force TV series from 2002 to 2003. He originally claimed that he killed Josh Sutter out of self-defence, but later pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

TMZ reports that Medina appeared in court on Thursday (March 30), where he was handed the maximum sentence of six years imprisonment. Had he been charged with murder, he could have been jailed for 26 years to life.

As previously reported, the incident occurred in January 2015 and allegedly started with an argument between Medina and Sutter over how Medina’s girlfriend had parked her car. As the argument became heated, Sutter is said to have forced his way into Medina’s bedroom, where Medina allegedly stabbed him several times with a samurai sword he kept by the door.

At a preliminary hearing in October of last year, prosecutors played Medina’s 911 call following the incident, which shows him saying: “Damn it, Josh. Why did you do this, man? Why did you make me do this?”

His attorney has said of the plea deal: “It was an offer that was definitely worth it for him to take. It mitigated his risk of potentially getting a life sentence.”

As well as his role in Power Rangers Wild Force, Medina also voiced the character of Deker in Power Rangers Samurai. He has also made cameos in ER and CSI: Miami.

Power Rangers has been rebooted for a film starring Bryan Cranston, Elizabeth Banks and Bill Hader. Watch its trailer here.