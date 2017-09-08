She will be dressed in purple.

The Cartoon Network series The Powerpuff Girls is to return on the 17th September with a fourth member added to the classic trio.

In a new five part story, The Powerpuff Girls: Power of Four, the original characters Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup will be joined by a new member of the gang, voiced by South African musician Toya Delazy. The fourth Powerpuff Girl will be purple.

Writing on Twitter, Delazy stated “JUST LIKE THAT I BECAME A POWERPUFF GIRL,” calling the achievement “#lifegoals”.

Jamie Ondarza, Senior Vice President at Turner Broadcasting in Southern Europe and Africa, stated: “Toya is definitely a perfect fit as the fourth Powerpuff Girl. She is confident, bubbly and quirky, all the values that we are familiar with, love and appreciate. We have a lot of surprises up our sleeves.”

The news has been met positively on Twitter.

Some fans have pointed out that there has already been a fourth, purple Powerpuff Girl – Bunny, who the girls attempted to make themselves, but subsequently exploded.

Last year, Toya Delazy voiced the new South African theme tune for the series re-boot. Powerpuff Girls ambassador Charli XCX helped launch the series in London.