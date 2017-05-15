The Texan recently starred in Marvel's 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' as Gideon Malick

The actor Powers Boothe has died, aged 68.

The Texan was best known for his roles in such shows as Deadwood and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., playing Gideon Malick in the latter.

Born in Sydner, Texas in 1948, Boothe rose to prominence in 1980 for his portrayal of Jim Jones in Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones, which landed him an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie. He also played detective Philip Marlowe in the television adaptation of Raymond Chandler’s character from 1983-86, while he also had a memorable part in the 1993 film Tombstone.

Boothe later became known to a bigger audience for his roles in Deadwood (where he played the villain Cy Tolliver from 2004-06) and the 2005 film version of Sin City (where he played Senator Roark). He later starred in The Avengers as Gideon Malick in 2012, before landing a regular role as the character in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. from 2015-16.

Beau Bridges, a close friend of Boothe’s, confirmed the news of the latter’s passing in a tweet, praising the late actor as “a dear friend, great actor, devoted father and husband.”

Boothe’s publicist confirmed that he died of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles yesterday (May 14).