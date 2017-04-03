Watch the new trailer for ‘Preacher’ season two

The new block of episodes of the comic book-adapted show will begin on June 25

The first trailer for season two of Preacher has been released – watch the new clip below.

The second series of the AMC show – which airs on Amazon Prime in the UK – will arrive on June 25, with its opening episode directed by Superbad duo Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (who also developed Preacher along with Sam Catlin).

Airing during last night’s US broadcast of the The Walking Dead season finale, the trailer sees Jesse (played by Dominic Cooper), Tulip (Ruth Negga) and Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) on a road trip, interspersed with action-packed clips and outrageous-looking moments from the forthcoming new season.

Watch the first trailer for season two of Preacher below.

Meanwhile, Rogen has evidently been spending his time away from making Preacher by tweeting at Donald Trump’s son in an effort to persuade him to make his father resign as President.

“Yo! @DonaldJTrumpJr!,” he tweeted at Donald Trump Junior last month. “I noticed you follow me on Twitter. Please ask your dad to resign before he destroys the planet. Thanks dude.” He then DM’d Trump Junior to ask if his father would “go back to being just a guy on TV”.