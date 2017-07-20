‘The Walking Dead’ season 8 premiere date revealed

Bring on October

The global premiere date for the new season 8 of ‘The Walking Dead‘ has been revealed.

After months of headlines and anticipation, Fox has now announced that ‘The Walking Dead’ season 8 will premiere in the UK and internationally on October 23 across all Fox channels – that’s within 24 hours of the US season premiere on AMC. This also coincides with the show’s 100th episode.

As with previous seasons, the series comes as 16 episodes and will air in two parts. The first eight will run from October 23, before concluding with the final eight from February 2018.

Earlier this week, characters Rick and Maggie came face to face in a new teaser photo from the upcoming season, after an official image of Daryl and Carol also surfaced.

This comes after former showrunner of ‘The Walking Dead’ explicitly slammed its network, AMC, for “fucking up my show” during a string of irate emails sent in 2011.

It’s been an eventful and tragic few months for the hit sci-fi horror series. John Bernecker, a stuntman working on season eight, was killed on set last week after he reportedly plunged more than 20 feet onto a concrete floor. Production on season eight was halted in the wake of the tragedy.