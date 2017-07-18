John Bernecker died last week.

Production on Season 8 of The Walking Dead has resumed for the first time since the death of stuntman John Bernecker last week.

The 33-year-old died after he fell from a 25-foot balcony onto a concrete floor, missing a safety mat by inches.

Filming was immediately halted on the eighth series of the hugely popular TV show, but AMC has now confirmed to Deadline that production is underway once more.

Speaking at the time of the original accident, AMC confirmed that John had been taken to hospital in Atlanta, where he remained in intensive care until his death.

“We are saddened to report that John Bernecker, a talented stuntman for The Walking Dead and numerous other television shows and films, suffered serious injuries from a tragic accident on set”, the statement read.

“He was immediately transported to an Atlanta hospital and we have temporarily shut down production. We are keeping John and his family in our thoughts and prayers.”

The veteran stuntman was reportedly filming a scene with Austin Amelio, who plays Dwight, when the accident occurred.

Paying tribute to John after his death, The Walking Dead’s showrunner, Scott Gimple, said: “Our production is heartbroken by the tragic loss of John Bernecker.

“John’s work on The Walking Dead and dozens of other movies and shows will continue to entertain and excite audiences for generations. We are grateful for his contributions, and all of us send our condolences, love, and prayers to John’s family and friends.”