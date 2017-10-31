Prue Leith accidentally reveals winner of ‘The Great British Bake Off’ on Twitter

SPOILER WARNING.

The Great British Bake Off’s Prue Leith has accidentally ruined the result of tonight’s final, after posting a hastily deleted tweet that revealed the winner of the hugely popular cooking show.

Posting on Twitter, Leith wrote: “No one told me judging a #GBBO final would be so emotional. I wanted them all to win. Bravo Sophie.”

It has now been revealed that the tweet was accidentally sent because Leith is currently holidaying in Bhutan, with apparent confusion over the different time zones.

Leith has also responded to the incident, and said that she is in “too much of a state to talk about it”.

One enraged fan wrote: “I’m starting the petition to axe @PrueLeith now! She told everyone who wins tonight’s #gbbo Bring back Mary!!!”

Another said: “This is worse than the day I found out the truth about Father Christmas. Mary would never of [sic] done this to us.”

The big reveal comes as audiences gear up to watch Prue’s first Bake Off final, after she replaced Mary Berry when the show’s move to Channel 4 was announced last year.

Along with returning judge Paul Hollywood, she was also joined by Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig, who have presented the show for the first time ever following the departure of Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins.