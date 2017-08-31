Refresh your memory of ‘Stranger Things’ season 1 with this video game catch-up

Season 2 will be made available on Netflix from October 27

You can now refresh your memory of Stranger Things season one with a video game-esque catch-up.

The hit Netflix series has already been confirmed to return to the streaming service for a second season on October 27.

Ahead of the new episodes, creators have shared a promo video that replays the key scenes and moments from the first series. In it, you gain points for feeding Eleven Eggos, for beating bad guys and more.

Watch it below, via AV Club.

Meanwhile, the show’s creators have already worked out how the whole show will end.

It has already been confirmed there will be a third series, but the Duffer Brothers don’t plan on keeping it going for years to come. Speaking to TVLine, actor David Harbour (who plays Chief Hopper) said the show’s bosses have already decided how and when they want Stranger Things to end.

“We don’t have an open-ended thing like The Walking Dead. There is an end to all these characters,” Harbour said. “We’re going to give you something fun and then we’re going to get out before we’ve worn out our welcome. We have a specific story that we’re going to tell.”

Harbour also warned fans they might not get what they want from the second season. “In general, I think people will be pretty excited about it, but I do think some people will expect something and not get it,” he said. “Some people may want the same thing [as season one], but we’re not going to give them that.”