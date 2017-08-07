"I am not here to murder"

The first trailer has been released for the next episode of Game of Thrones, and it looks set to ramp up the drama of the last episode even further.

Last night’s episode saw an emotional reunion between Sansa and Arya Stark for the first time in five seasons, while the fate of Jaime Lannister was left hanging in the balance after he attempted to battle one of Daenerys’ dragons.

Now, the latest trailer for episode five has been released – and it looks like things are set to get even more serious.

“I am not here to murder. Bend the knee and join me, or refuse and die”, Daenerys gravely remarks at the beginning of the clip.

In another moment, Jon Snow is seen claiming that Bran has seen the Night King marching towards East Watch, before an entire army of walkers are seen.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Meanwhile, a former costume designer revealed that budget restraints on Game of Thrones meant that they used IKEA rugs as capes in the show.