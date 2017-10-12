You can now buy the Reptar bars from ‘Rugrats’

'90s nostalgic dreams come true

A US store is selling real-life Reptar bars, the fictional chocolate bars from Rugrats.

Entertainment chain store FYE has announced that it is selling the bars, which are milk chocolate filled with green frosting, at its 250 stores. You can find out where to buy one here. The company warns that the product will “turn your tongue green”.

Despite much excitement about the product, one fan has taken to Twitter to give less than positive feedback, writing: “Reptar bars do not taste good, just so everyone knows”.

FYE is also selling Reptar cereal, promising “monster flavour in every bite”. You can pre-order that now, with orders shipping from November 1.

Meanwhile, a former Rugrats animator has revealed what he thinks the show’s character would look like now.

Eric Molinsky was a storyboard artist at Klasky Csupo, the animation company responsible for Rugrats, between 1999 and 2002.

He recently waded in on a debate about what the characters would look like in modern times, arguing that many online fan fiction got things wrong, saying: “It really bugs me — not the quality of the artwork, but the interpretation. We referred to them as lumpy babies for a reason. If we ever drew the Rugrats as being too cute, our executive producer would scold us. We were supposed to emulate the style of Eastern European animators — many of whom were brought over, with their sly wit and husky voices (they took a lot of smoke breaks.)”