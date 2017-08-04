Researchers think they’ve worked out how to spot a ‘true’ ‘Game Of Thrones’ fan

Does where you buy your coffee from reveal your love of Westeros?

Researchers think they have figured out how to spot a “true” Game Of Thrones fan.

Viant, an advertising technology company, has investigated the purchase and consumption data of users registered on their database and discovered some key traits of the HBO show’s audience.

For instance, the latest data shows Game Of Thrones fans are 27 percent more likely to buy coffee from Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts, and 25 percent more likely to drink scotch than other TV viewers. The US-based findings also reveal fans are 34 percent more likely to shop at luxury department store chain Nordstrom and 8 percent less likely to do their shopping at Walmart.

As Forbes reports, Game Of Thrones viewers spend on average $315 (£) at Nordstrom, $127 (£) at Macy’s and $83 (£) at Kohl’s per month.

In terms of pets, they are five percent less likely to own a dog and 12 percent less likely to own cats than other TV fans.

The research is part of Viant’s work with advertisers and its aim is to help brands create more effective marketing campaigns.

Meanwhile, Sophie Turner has claimed that she was once offered a film role over an acting rival because she had a bigger social media following.

Speaking recently to Net-A-Porter’s Porter magazine, Turner – who plays Sansa in the HBO show – said of the modern acting business: “A lot of what I have achieved is about timing and luck, but it is also, and I hate to say it, about a big social media following.”

She went on to explain: “I auditioned for a project and it was between me and another girl who is a far better actress than I am, far better, but I had the followers, so I got the job. It’s not right, but it is part of the movie industry now.”