See the first photos of Richard Ayoade as new ‘Crystal Maze’ host

The 'IT Crowd' actor and 'Submarine' director will take over presenting duties for the forthcoming revamp of the Channel 4 show

The first photos of Richard Ayoade as the host of The Crystal Maze have been released – see the comedian and director in front of the Crystal Dome below.

Ayoade will take over hosting duties on the revamped game show, which airs on Channel 4, when it returns later this year. Richard O’Brien was The Crystal Maze‘s first ever host between 1990-93, before Ed Tudor-Pole took over the role until 1995. Stephen Merchant, meanwhile, hosted the show for a one-off celebrity revival for charity last October.

Ahead of Ayoade’s hosting of the new 20-episode season, the first promotional pictures of the new presenter in the role have been released by Channel 4. See the first shots of Ayoade below.

While an air date for the new season has yet to be confirmed, it has already been revealed that the new episodes of The Crystal Maze will be filmed at The Bottle Yard Studios in Bristol, with a 30,000 square-foot maze designed by original Crystal Maze designer James Dillon set to be used.

Speaking about the commission earlier this year, Channel 4’s Tom Beck said: “The Stand Up To Cancer special was so brilliant and so successful that commissioning a series of The Crystal Maze was almost a no-brainer. And I couldn’t be more pleased and excited that Richard has agreed to become the new Maze Master – he’s an inspired choice.”