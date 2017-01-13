Richard Ayoade to host new series of ‘The Crystal Maze’

Channel 4 has ordered a new series featuring 20 hour-long episodes.

Channel 4 has announced a new series of The Crystal Maze with Richard Ayoade as host.

A total of 20 hour-long episodes have been ordered, including a set of celebrity specials for the channels’ Stand Up to Cancer campaign.

The original Crystal Maze designer, James Dillon, is creating a new 30,000 square feet maze for the series at The Bottle Yard Studios in Bristol. The show’s producers are already scouting for teams of five contestants to take part.

The new series follows a one-off revival episode of The Crystal Maze hosted by Stephen Merchant as part of last year’s Stand Up to Cancer campaign.

Channel 4’s Tom Beck said of the new series: “The Stand Up To Cancer special was so brilliant and so successful that commissioning a series of The Crystal Maze was almost a no-brainer. And I couldn’t be more pleased and excited that Richard has agreed to become the new Maze Master – he’s an inspired choice.”

The Channel 4 show originally ran for 83 episodes between 1990 and 1995, with the first four series hosted by Richard O’Brien, and the final two steered by Tenpole Tudor frontman Edward Tudor-Pole. A live immersive version of the game show opened in London last year, and is now coming to Manchester too.

