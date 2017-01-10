Richard Bacon trolls ‘Radio Times’ poll to find favourite ‘Blue Peter’ presenter of all time

Bacon was famously sacked in 1998 after tabloid reports of drug use

Richard Bacon has called on fans to vote for him as the UK’s favourite ever Blue Peter presenter, attempting to hijack a recent Radio Times poll.

The Radio Times recently launched the poll to find the nation’s favourite host of the much-loved children’s show. You can vote here.

Bacon, who currently works for the National Geographic Channel in the US, was famously fired from the CBBC show in 1998 after tabloid reports of drug use. Bacon later went on to present The Big Breakfast and Top Of The Pops and work as a radio DJ for BBC 5 Live.

Linking to the poll in a series of tweets, Bacon wrote: “You know what to do… We need to increase voter turnout. Don’t let this be another Brexit.”

Echoing the rhetoric of Nigel Farage and Donald Trump, he added: “They said it wouldn’t happen in our lifetime… Voters are tired of establishment candidates. Tired of the status quo. This is a change election… This is a rigged election. The establishment have been rattled. Let’s fight back.”

See his tweets below.

Bacon is currently second in the poll, behind Konnie Huq, who presented the show from 1997 to 2008.

Fans have since taken to Twitter to express their amusement at Bacon’s campaign.

The Radio Times poll closes today (Tuesday, January 10) at 5pm UK time.