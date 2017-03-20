Richard Hammond in motorcycle crash 11 years after the last collision nearly killed him

The incident happened during filming for an episode of 'The Grand Tour'.

Richard Hammond was reportedly involved in a motorcycle crash during filming for an episode of The Grand Tour.

According to The Independent, the TV star was reportedly knocked unconscious as he hit his head after falling off his motorcycle in Mozambique, Africa.

Co-star Jeremy Clarkson said he was “hurt quite badly” but when the team were asked if Hammond needed to go to hospital Clarkson reportedly said: “We don’t do hospitals.” Hammond has since made a full recovery.

It is believed that despite initial concern, footage of the incident in Mozambique will be featured in the second series of the Amazon Prime show, which is set for release later this year.

The crash comes 11 years after Hammond almost died when he crashed a jet-powered car capable of reaching speeds of 300mph while attempting to break the British land speed record for Top Gear.

Speaking of the 2006 crash in a 2014 Radio Times interview, Hammond revealed that it left him with mental health issues, including paranoia and depression.

“It was a lot to deal with. I had a pretty tricky few years. The knock-on effects of the injury meant I was susceptible to depression, obsession, compulsion and paranoia, although I wasn’t aware of that at the time. It gave me an unnatural platform from which to observe my own mental state, which was exhausting.”

He added that he lost the “ability to connect emotionally”, which negatively impacted his work.

The presenter also worried about how the accident could have affected his young daughters, Isabella and Willow.

“I began picking away at my own personality and that was dizzying,” he said.

“I don’t think I was very easy to work with for a good while. The team were very patient. I was difficult on shoots, losing my temper, feeling threatened by everything, very defensive.

“And I massively needed to know if the crash was my fault, because I’d risked the girls growing up without their dad. The telemetry showed I’d done everything right and it was an accident. But the girls still remember it very clearly.”