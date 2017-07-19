Rick and Maggie go eye to eye in new ‘The Walking Dead’ season 8 photo

The hit zombie show's 100th episode is on its way.

A new teaser photo from season eight of The Walking Dead has been released.

The photo, shared by Entertainment Weekly, captures an intimate moment between Andrew Lincoln’s Rick and Lauren Cohan’s Maggie. Check it out below.

The hit AMC zombie show will return to screens in October, with the new season set to debut in the US with the show’s 100th episode on October 16. A UK date, while not confirmed, is projected for October 29, where it’ll air on FOX.

Another teaser photo for season eight was shared last week. This picture shows popular characters Carol (played by Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) in conversation, with Daryl resting on his customary motorbike. Carol, meanwhile, is pictured wearing the body armour that’s typically associated with the survivors from The Kingdom.

Speculation about season eight continues – with some fans putting forward the case that the series’ current villain, Negan, won’t be a regular fixture in the forthcoming episodes as the antagonist’s actor, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, hasn’t been spotted on set recently.

John Bernecker, a stuntman working on season eight, was tragically killed on set last week after he reportedly plunged more than 20 feet onto a concrete floor. Production on season eight was halted in the wake of the tragedy.

The accident came only days after voiceover artist Randy Schell died in a skydiving accident in Houston, Texas.

Production on season eight has since resumed.