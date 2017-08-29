The brief dig appeared on Sunday night's episode

The creators of Rick and Morty have confirmed that they weren’t responsible for a gag on Sunday night’s episode that brutally took aim at the writing on ‘Game Of Thrones’.

As the episode drew to a close, an In Memoriam message suddenly appeared on screen, brandishing the message: “The writing on Game of Thrones [2011-2016].”

But while the savage joke was praised by fans, creator Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon have confirmed that it was in fact added by broadcaster Adult Swim in post production.

“Just FYI, we had nothing to do with the GOT adult swim bumper from last night. Didn’t even notice it”, Roiland wrote on Twitter.

A message from the official Rick & Morty Twitter account added: “We had nothing to do with that game of thrones bumper after last night’s ep. We hadn’t seen it, that was all @adultswim. We <3 Thrones.”

