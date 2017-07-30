Rick and Morty's Justin Roiland was the first to receive the special bottle.

Rick and Morty season three is set to return to screens tonight (July 30) and while fans will rejoice at the return of the cult TV show, there’s even more to celebrate.

The season three premiere, ‘The Rickshank Redemption’, aired on April 1 and during the episode Rick revealed that his one mission over the next nine seasons is to bring back McDonald’s limited edition Szechuan sauce, released in promotion with Disney’s Mulan in 1998.

Of course, Rick and Morty fans were quick to start petitions and campaigns to get the sauce reinstated at the fast food chain while others went as far as buying one bottle of the sauce for $15,000 on ebay.

McDonalds initially responded to the plea, writing on Twitter ‘McNugga Lubba Dub Dub,’ while corporate chef at McDonald’s Mike Haracz said “I’ll see what I can do” with regards bringing back the sauce.

Earlier today (July 30) Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland’s dreams came true, after McDonald’s sent him a 64oz jug of Szechuan Sauce.

Sharing pictures of the sauce on Twitter with the caption ‘Holy shit’, the sauce was also accompanied with a note from ‘Chef Mike’ that read:

“We wish we could have brought more sauce through, but we couldn’t risk keeping a portal like that open. Think about it, if you knew in 1998 that McDonald’s would have All Day Breakfast in 2017, would you want to stay in 1998? Of course not. If we left the portal open, we’d have puka shells, bucket hats, and boy bands as far as the eye could see. It’s too risky, even for a sauce as delicious as this.”

Chef Mike added that “a few lucky fans will get to experience the glory” sparking rumours that McDonald’s could be rolling out the sauce in a more widespread manner.

Meanwhile, the Adult Swim series have teamed up with Run The Jewels to release some special edition merch under the ‘Rick The Jewels’ title.

The limited edition hoodie is being released through Los Angeles based fashion label Daylight Curfew and features RTJ’s renowned gun-and-fist hand gesture but with Rick’s portal gun and fist instead.