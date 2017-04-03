‘Rick and Morty’ season three air date revealed

It follows the much-hyped arrival of the opening episode of the cult Adult Swim show's latest season

The expected air date for the remainder of season three of Rick and Morty has been revealed.

The return of the much-loved Adult Swim show unexpectedly arrived over the weekend when the premiere episode of its third season was put up on the US broadcaster’s website – although it was only available to watch in selected countries.

While fans delighted in the return of the show, it appears that it was only a brief return – for the time being. Following the premiere of the show’s 22nd episode on Saturday (April 1), the official Rick and Morty Twitter feed confirmed that the remaining episodes of season three will air later this summer.

The previous season of Rick and Morty premiered in July when it arrived back in 2015, and ran until October.

According to the show’s co-creator Dan Harmon, the delay to the new season was down to the animation. Speaking on his Harmontown podcast in February, he explained that the animation of the new season was the final aspect to be completed.

“Here’s how cartoons work,” the Community creator explained. “First you write them, then you draw them. For a really long time. Everything needs to be on paper, so you can see it. If all I do is write it, and then put it on TV, it’ll look like a script, instead of Rick and Morty, which you seem to like. So when you ask where it is, the answer is: they’re drawing it.”