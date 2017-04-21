‘Rick And Morty’ VR game available now

It's titled 'Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality'

A Rick and Morty VR game has been released.

Adult Swim and Owlchemy Labs announced the game, titled Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality, earlier this month. The game’s makers described it as “a fast-paced, chaotic VR adventure complete with mechanics and mayhem only possible in VR”.

They added: “Fans will experience the show in a totally new way – personally living life as a clone of Morty and all the trauma that comes with it. Navigate and rummage through Rick’s garage and the Smith household, and step through portals to alternate worlds. Follow Rick’s directions at your own risk to solve puzzles and complete missions in room-scale virtual reality.”

The game costs $29.99 (just under £24) for Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

Meanwhile, a packet of old McDonald’s limited-edition Szechuan sauce has sold on Ebay for nearly £15,000 (£11,500) after being popularised in an episode of Rick and Morty.

