‘Rick And Morty’ VR game available now
It's titled 'Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality'
A Rick and Morty VR game has been released.
Adult Swim and Owlchemy Labs announced the game, titled Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality, earlier this month. The game’s makers described it as “a fast-paced, chaotic VR adventure complete with mechanics and mayhem only possible in VR”.
They added: “Fans will experience the show in a totally new way – personally living life as a clone of Morty and all the trauma that comes with it. Navigate and rummage through Rick’s garage and the Smith household, and step through portals to alternate worlds. Follow Rick’s directions at your own risk to solve puzzles and complete missions in room-scale virtual reality.”
The game costs $29.99 (just under £24) for Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.
Meanwhile, a packet of old McDonald’s limited-edition Szechuan sauce has sold on Ebay for nearly £15,000 (£11,500) after being popularised in an episode of Rick and Morty.
In 1998, McDonald’s launched a short-lived promotional Szechuan sauce to coincide with the release of the Disney film Mulan. Then, earlier this month, an episode of the cult sci-fi cartoon Rick and Morty lobbied McDonalds for the long-dead promo sauce’s return, filling its season 3 premiere with references to it. The end of the episode sees Rick make an epic rant to Morty about the sauce (scroll below to watch).
After over 33,000 people signed a petition for McDonald’s to bring back the flavour, a packet of the Szechuan sauce ended up on Ebay, where it has sold for $14,700 after 187 bids.
The seller, who is from Ipswich, explained that the sauce packet was found in a recently purchased “really old car”. “After watching the recent episode of Rick and Morty I went online to see if it was worth anything. Turns out it was.”
“I hope somebody who wants to eat some 20 year old gnarly sauce gets this,” the seller added. “I would prefer not to sell it to a collector.”