‘Rick and Morty’s season 4 premiere date was referenced in the season 3 finale

Remember, all good things come to those who wait...

As season three of Ricky and Morty concluded on Adult Swim last night (October 2), the show made reference to the potentially lengthy wait fans can expect for season four.

In a post-credits scene, the ever-popular Mr Poopybutthole declared during a family dinner that season four might not launch for a “really long time”, adding that he could have grandchildren and a hefty beard by the time it’s ready.

Adult Swim also primed fans for a wait on Twitter.

Fans also faced a wait for season three of the show, which show runner Dan Harmon addressed on Twitter. “The reason S3 took long is because it took long to write, because it was S3 of a show that we were scared to make worse than S2 or S1. It’s a common yet odd phenomenon. Tail-chasing, perfectionism, overthinking?” he wrote.

At the time, he also reassured fans it wouldn’t happen again, writing: “We took too long writing. Totes regrets. And we look back and we talk to each other about how we can avoid it happening again and I’m pretty sure the reason it won’t is because it happened. That’s how it works.”

As Ricky and Morty fans await further news of season four, they can at least console themselves in the knowledge that they have helped to bring back McDonald’s Szechuan sauce.