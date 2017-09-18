‘Rick And Morty’ writers share list of freaky, unused ideas from ‘Morty’s Mind Blowers’ episode

The cult TV programme recently returned for a third season earlier this year

The writers behind cult TV show Rick And Morty have shared a list of freaky, unused ideas from a recent episode.

The animated science-fiction sitcom first aired in 2013 and returned for a third series earlier this year.

In the episode ‘Morty’s Mind Blowers’, which aired last night (September 17), Rick reveals a room full of Morty’s memories that his grandson has chosen to forget. Writing on Twitter, the show’s writers revealed they “pitched about a hundred mind blowers, then had to narrow it down and vote, then we still wrote more.”

Writer Dan Guterman said he “got some things through”, but added most of his ideas were “too weird” to be used. He listed some of them, along with those imagined up by his co-writers, James Siciliano and Mike McMahan.

They included “a memory Morty has of being an old man and helping his granddaughter do her homework”, “Rick falling in love with a firetruck”, and “a fake Premium Cable style title sequence that Rick had produced for the start of a later Mindblowers”.

Guterman concluded his Twitter thread by writing: “Anyway. Maybe we’ll do another Blowers ep. In conclusion: RAM is a pretty great gig. You can open your mouth and say anything and it’s all very seriously & thoughtfully considered.”

Earlier this year, show creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon released a behind-the-scenes look at their writing process for the second episode of season two, ‘Mortynight Run’. Explaining how in season two they started creating alternative jokes for certain sections of the script – with the writers then picking their favourite – the video then showed Roiland recording some of the lines that didn’t quite make it in.