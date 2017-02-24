Ricky Gervais forced to leave stage mid-gig amid ‘heart attack’ fears

The comedian spent around 10 minutes off stage, according to reports.

Ricky Gervais was forced to leave the stage during a stand-up gig in Bristol on Wednesday night (February 22) because of health concerns.

The comedian spent 10 minutes off stage, the Evening Standard reports, before he returned to finish his set.

He later told fans on Twitter: “I thought I was having a heart attack.”

The Extras and The Office co-creator has since told fans he is taking flu drugs to help restore himself to peak health. “Think I’ve got a little bug of some sort. Blocked up, bit hot, sore stomach. Also I’m foaming at the mouth and terrified of water. Weird,” he added.

After some warm-up dates last year, the comedian began his latest stand-up tour, ‘Humanity’, earlier this week. Check out his upcoming dates below.

Gervais recently revealed that he would love to host the Academy Awards, and said that it would be “carnage” if he ever did.