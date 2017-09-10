Ricky Gervais makes fun of Paul Hollywood’s Nazi costume

Photos of the 'Bake Off' star in the Nazi costume emerged this weekend

This weekend, photos of Paul Hollywood in a Nazi uniform were published, causing a public outcry.

The Great British Bake Off star has since apologized, saying: “I am absolutely devastated if this caused offence to anyone.”

The 51-year-old said the pictures dated from 2003, when he went to a New Year’s Eve party as a character from the 1980s WW2-set BBC comedy series ‘Allo ‘Allo.

Ricky Gervais has responded to controversy, taking to Twitter to share the photo of Hollywood with the caption: ‘I’m outraged by this Paul Hollywood photo. Smoking & drinking in uniform is disgraceful.’

He then shared a picture of himself in Nazi uniform during his time on Extras. The image sees him standing next to Kate Winslet who’s dressed up as a nun. He captioned the image: ‘The New Celebrity Great British Bake Off looks promising.’ You can see the tweets below.

Later, he followed up the tweets with a ‘serious note’ on the scandal. “There are real nazis in the world today wishing people harm. Some poor old scouse baker in fancy dress isn’t a big threat,” he wrote.

He then followed it up with a picture of himself alongside a picture of Hitler as a baby, writing: “Who was the cutest baby? Me or Hitler?” See those tweets below.

The Great British Bake Off returned to screens on Channel 4 last month. New presenter Noel Fielding revealed that he was given professional advice from Kasabian’s Serge to take the gig.

Speaking about how he got involved with the show at the launch event, Fielding said: “One of my friends, Serge from Kasabian, said ‘Oh, you should get on this. It’ll be great’. So I sort of watched it back to back and thought: this is such a nice vibe.”

“When they asked me to do it, I was really staggered.” Fielding continued: “I just thought this is too big an opportunity to give up. I also really wanted to work with Sandi [Toksvig] who was already in”.