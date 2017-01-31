Watch Rihanna in new ‘Bates Motel’ trailer, soundtracked by Radiohead

Rihanna plays iconic character Marion Crane

Rihanna appears in the all-new Bates Motel trailer, teasing the show’s final season.

The A&E television series acts as a contemporary prequel to Alfred Hitchcock’s classic 1960 movie Psycho. Rihanna was cast as Marion Crane, a key character who is the victim in the famous shower scene in Psycho.

She can be seen towards the end of the trailer, as Radiohead‘s ‘Exit Music (For a Film)’ plays. You can watch it below.

Meanwhile, Rihanna has shared the first official picture from Ocean’s 8.

The first pictures of Cate Blanchett and Sandra Bullock shooting the new movie, which has a female-led cast, emerged in October.

Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Anne Hathaway and Awkwafina make up the titular “Ocean’s eight”. All appear in the official promo picture, which shows the cast riding the New York City subway.

James Corden has recently been cast in a supporting role in the film, while Kim Kardashian has landed a cameo role alongside her half-sister Kendall Jenner. The reality stars are understood to be appearing in the film as themselves.

The Hunger Games’ Gary Ross is directing from a script he co-wrote, with George Clooney and Steven Soderbergh serving as producers on the project. Shooting started in October in New York and Warner Bros. has set a release date of June 18, 2018.

Rihanna has also recently become embroiled in a social media spat with Azealia Banks. It began when the ‘212’ rapper took issue with Rihanna’s criticism of Donald Trump’s controversial executive order relating to immigration.

“Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!!” Rihanna tweeted, prompting Banks to suggest she should “shut up and sit down”.