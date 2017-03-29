Watch ‘Bates Motel’ deliver a twist on classic ‘Psycho’ moment with Rihanna shower scene

Singer appears as Marion Crane in the prequel TV series

This week’s episode of Bates Motel saw Rihanna’s character involved in a shower scene that referenced one of the most famous moments from Psycho.

The A&E television series acts as a contemporary prequel to Alfred Hitchcock’s classic 1960 movie Psycho and is currently in its final season.

Rihanna appears as Marion Crane, the character who is the victim in the famous shower scene in Psycho.

In this week’s episode, which aired on Monday night (March 27), Rihanna’s Crane is shown surviving a shower scene reminiscent of that from Psycho. “Screw this shit,” she says as she leaves the shower. Watch below.

Watch the original Psycho shower scene beneath:

Meanwhile, Rihanna will also star in the upcoming Ocean’s 8 film. She recently shared its first official picture.

The first pictures of Cate Blanchett and Sandra Bullock shooting the new movie, which has a female-led cast, emerged in October. Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Anne Hathaway and Awkwafina make up the titular “Ocean’s eight”. All appear in the official promo picture, which shows the cast riding the New York City subway.