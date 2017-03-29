Viewers praise Rio Ferdinand for his ‘heartbreaking and inspiring’ BBC documentary

The former footballer's programme about losing his wife, 'Being Mum And Dad', aired on BBC One last night (March 29).

BBC One viewers have praised Rio Ferdinand for his “heartbreaking and inspiring” documentary about losing his wife.

The former Manchester United footballer lost his 34-year-old wife, Rebecca, to breast cancer in May 2015. His documentary about adjusting to life without her and bringing up their three children alone, Being Mum And Dad, aired on BBC One last night (March 29).

In the documentary, Ferdinand explained how he broke news of his wife’s death to their children, who were just nine, seven and four years old at the time.

He also recalled starting a ‘memory jar’ to help the family remember their mum in a positive way. “It kind of opened everything up and it was a beautiful moment just seeing them talk happily and being joyful about their mum rather than it being sad and negative moments,” he said.

He also said he could empathise with people who experience suicidal thoughts after losing a love one, but said that raising their children had given him the strength to go on.

Ferdinand’s documentary, Being Mum And Dad, is currently available to watch online via BBC iPlayer.