‘Riverdale’ star K.J. Apa crashes car after heading home from filming

Riverdale star K.J. Apa reportedly crashed his car as he headed home after a gruelling shoot last week, prompting concerns about the safety of actors on the Netflix show.

The actor, who plays Archie in the comic book adaptation, reportedly fell asleep at the wheel as he headed home late at night.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he was taken to a local hospital in Vancouver for observations and was later discharged after only suffering minor injuries.

Now, the crash has reportedly raised questions about welfare on the set, with actors routinely required to take part in shoots that continue late into the night.

In a statement, screen union SAG-AFTA confirmed that an investigation is set to be launched into the “troubling incident.”

“This is an extremely troubling situation and we are deeply concerned about the safety of performers on the Riverdale set,” the statement read. “We are sending a team to Vancouver to review the circumstances surrounding safety issues affecting performers on this production.”

The welfare concerns have since been directly addressed by Warner Bros TV, who said that the actor’s well-being was directly addressed after the crash.

“First and foremost, we are extremely grateful that KJ Apa was uninjured during his recent accident. Secondarily, we want to specifically address the characterization that conditions on the set of Riverdale are of concern,” a WBTV spokesperson confirmed.

“We have a large cast of series regulars, and our actors do not work every day. On the day of the accident, KJ worked 14.2 hours. The previous day he worked 2.5 hours, and the day before that he worked 7.7 hours. KJ has repeatedly been informed about making production aware if he is tired or feels unsafe, and if so, either a ride or hotel room will be provided for him.”

They also refuted suggestions that he had been treated in hospital.

Riverdale made its debut on Netflix earlier this year, with Season 2 scheduled to make its debut next month.