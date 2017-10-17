Riz Ahmed in talks with Netflix to star in their upcoming collaborative adaptation of ‘Hamlet’

Ahmed co-created the show, which will be a contemporary version of Shakespeare's famous play.

Riz Ahmed is reportedly in talks with Netflix to star in their upcoming collaborative adaptation of Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet’.

Deadline report that the actor is in negotiations to play the lead role of Hamlet, in the contemporary version which will be set in modern day London.

The show was developed by Ahmed with his college friend and script writer Michael Lesslie, who also wrote ‘Assassin’s Creed’ and ‘Macbeth’.

The adaptation will follow themes of ‘familial honor, moral duty and dynastic corruption’.

Netflix are to finance and distribute the show, with James Wilson as producer (‘Under The Skin’, ‘The Lovely Bones’).

Ahmed was the first male of South Asian descent to win an Emmy, when he picked up the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie at the ceremony in September, for his performance in ‘The Night Of’.

He’s only the second Asian winner in the awards’ history, and the first ever Muslim.

He spoke out about systemic racism after his win, saying in an interview with Variety: “I don’t know if any one person’s win of an award or one person snagging one role or one person doing very well changes something that’s a systemic issue of inclusion”.