Watch Riz Ahmed’s ‘Drop The Mic’ rap battle against James Corden

'Rogue One' star appears on Corden's 'Late Late Show'

Actor/rapper Riz Ahmed faced off against James Corden for his ‘Drop The Mic’ rap battle segment on last night’s Late Late Show.

Along with ‘Carpool Karaoke’, ‘Drop The Mic’ is a popular segment from Corden’s US late-night show. Previous guests have included Usain Bolt. The segment is set to get its own standalone series in 2017.

Ahmed referred to Corden as “Sean Spicer mixed with a singing Uber driver”, while Corden fired back at the Star Wars: Rogue One actor: “He made me miss the days of Jar Jar Binks.” Watch below.

Ahmed recently graced the cover of NME, speaking in the interview about new film City Of Tiny Lights and appearing in US shows like The OA and Girls.

The star also said of the next four years with Donald Trump as President in the US: “If you think there’s work to be done to change the situation and try and pull us back from the brink of conflict and division then there’s work to be done. Doesn’t matter if you feel good about yourself after going on a march. Doesn’t matter if you feel depressed watching the news. Are you doing the thing that needs to be done? That’s it, really.”