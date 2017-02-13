Watch Riz Ahmed rap Twista’s verse from Kanye West’s ‘Slow Jamz’ on ‘Girls’

The 'Rogue One' actor took on the Chicago rapper's tongue-twisting verse from the classic song during last night's opening episode

Riz Ahmed delivered a rendition of Twista’s verse from the Kanye West song ‘Slow Jamz’ on the latest episode of Girls – watch the performance below.

Ahmed is guest-starring in the final season of the Lena Dunham-created show, playing the role of Paul-Louis – a water-ski instructor who Dunham’s character, Hannah, befriends in this new season.

In last night’s (February 12) opening episode of the season, Ahmed – an accomplished MC who raps in the hip-hop duo Sweat Shop Boys – showed off his lyrical dexterity by delivering a near-flawless rendition of Twista’s tongue-twisting verse from ‘Slow Jamz’, which was released in February 2004 and also featured Jamie Foxx.

Watch Riz Ahmed perform ‘Slow Jamz’ on Girls below.

With Girls set to soon to come to an end, Dunham has been looking back at her favourite moments from the show – recently voicing her opinion on the show’s ‘most important’ sex scene.

Speaking to NME, Dunham also spoke about the legacy of the show. “Ask me in 10 years!” she first replied when quizzed on the impact she believed Girls would have. “No, I’ve been thinking about this a lot and I’d hope that one of the things it did was advance women towards a space where there’s no place that isn’t safe for them to go on TV.”