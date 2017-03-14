‘Robot Wars’ contestant explains why he stormed off set after losing to a team of children

Ant was not a happy man

An adult contestant who stormed off an episode of Robot Wars after his side lost to a team of children has explained the reason for his actions.

The reboot of the popular BBC TV series returned last year, with Dara O’Brien and Angela Scanlon taking over hosting duties. The second episode of the show’s ninth season premiered on BBC2 on Sunday (March 12).

After Team Behemoth – led by team captain Ant – drew their contest with Team Cherub, a four-piece group which consisted of three children, Scanlon explained that the decision over who had won had gone to the judges. She then announced that Team Cherub had won by unanimous decision, much to the delight of the children and their guardian.

While his teammates sportingly applauded the decision, it proved too much for Ant, who appeared to mutter the word “whatever” before handing the controls over to a teammate and storming off set beyond the glare of the camera.

He has now spoken out over his decision, in a clip you can watch above, explaining: “Putting a grabber of that type onto that robot for a critical match was a very poor decision there.

“The main reason I walked out there was because I was so annoyed with the rest of the team for making that decision not to go with a guaranteed win.

“Sometimes it’s best for you to go with what you know works.“

Read more: Robot Wars‘ maddest moments

The moment has since gone viral but in the wake of his recent comments, many on Twitter have now defended Ant’s actions.

One user: “Cut Ant some slack. A great competitor for many years, tension and stress overpowered him. It was just disappointment.”

Another added: “If I was Ant, I’d be pissed off as well!”

The current season of Robot Wars continues at 7pm next Sunday (March 19) on BBC2.