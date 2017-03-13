Watch the moment a ‘Robot Wars’ contestant storms off set after losing to a team of children

A battle on last night's episode which failed to produce a clear winner resulted in a very angry reaction

An adult contestant on last night’s (March 12) episode of Robot Wars caused a stir online after appearing to storm off camera when it was announced that his team had lost to a team of children.

The reboot of the popular BBC TV series returned last year, with Dara O’Brien and Angela Scanlon taking over hosting duties. The second episode of the show’s ninth season premiered on BBC2 last night.

And it was Scanlon who helped produce the angry reaction on last night’s episode – a moment which has since gone viral. After Team Behemoth – led by team captain Ant – drew their contest with Team Cherub, a four-piece group which consisted of three children, Scanlon explained that the decision over who had won had gone to the judges. She then announced that Team Cherub had won by unanimous decision, much to the delight of the children and their guardian.

While his teammates sportingly applauded the decision, it proved too much for Ant, who appeared to mutter the word “whatever” before handing the controls over to a teammate and storming off set beyond the glare of the camera.

Watch the much-shared Robot Wars moment below.

The current season of Robot Wars continues at 7pm next Sunday (March 12) on BBC2.