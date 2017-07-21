Watch a preview of the new ‘Rocko’s Modern Life’ TV special

The animated show will return to Nickelodeon for an hour-long TV movie

Rocko’s Modern Life is returning to Nickelodeon after more than 20 years off screens.

The animated series ran for four seasons between 1993 and 1996. It followed an Australian wallaby called Rocko and his friends, Heffer, Filburt and Spunky, in the fictional town of O-Town.

The show will come back for a one-hour special on the children’s channel, entiteld Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling. The entire main and recurring cast from the original seasons will return for the episode.

A preview of the new episode was revealed at San Diego’s Comic-Con yesterday (July 20). You can watch it below, via Polygon.

In a press release, the channel said: “Heffer and Filburt embrace every aspect of new technology, social media and the endless diversity of food trucks. Rocko whole-heartedly believes his nostalgia for the past can save him from the tortures of the modern world.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Original voice actors Carlos Alazraqui (Rocko), Tom Kenny (Heffer), Doug Lawrence (Filburt) and Charlie Adler (Mr Big Head and Mrs Big Head) were all present at the Comic-Con panel, along with show creator Joe Murray. The new special’s director Cosmo Segurson also joined them.

Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling will air on Nickelodeon at some point in 2018.