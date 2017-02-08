Harris, 86, is currently serving time in Stafford Prison after being convicted in 2014 of 12 sexual offences against four females.

Rolf Harris has been cleared of three sexual assault charges today, while a jury at Southwark Crown Court failed to return a verdict on four other charges.

Harris, 86, is currently serving time in Stafford Prison after being convicted in 2014 of 12 sexual offences against four females, including a girl under the age of 10.

The BBC reports that the jury found the former Animal Hospital presenter not guilty of groping a blind and disabled woman at a London hospital in 1977, sexually assaulting a forty-something woman after filming a TV show in 2004, and indecently assaulting a female autograph hunter at a Portsmouth radio station in the late ’70s.

The charges the jury failed to return a verdict on included an accusation from a 13-year-old girl, who claimed Harris felt underneath her top when they met on a children’s TV show in 1983, and asked her: “Do you often get molested on a Saturday morning?”

Harris’s defence team argued that the jury in the 2014 trial had “got it wrong” and claimed the media frenzy had “without doubt made him vulnerable to people making accusations against him”.

Harris had been made an MBE, and OBE and a CBE before he was convicted of 12 sexual offences in 2014, but these honours were revoked in March 2015. In November 2015, he was reportedly hospitalised after gorging on chocolate in prison.