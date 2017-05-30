Rolf Harris won’t face a second retrial in sex abuse case after jury fails to reach verdict

The former TV presenter had already been cleared of three sexual assault claims earlier in the year

Rolf Harris will not face a second retrial over allegations of historical sexual abuse after a jury failed to reach a verdict on four charges.

The former TV presenter and artist was being tried for a second time over alleged attacks on teenage girls in the 1970s. He was previously jailed in July 2014 for unconnected attacks on other young girls and women.

As the Guardian reports that judge Deborah Taylor found Harris not guilty of all four charges of indecent assault that were being held against him. Harris had denied the allegations and a second jury at Southwark crown court was unable to reach a verdict in the case.

Prosecuting QC Jonathan Rees told the court the Crown Prosecution Service had reached the “firm view” that another retrial would be inappropriate.

Outside the court, Harris’ lawyer read a statement that said his client felt “no sense of victory, only relief”.

Harris had been accused of sexually assaulting three girls, including a 13-year-old who he was alleged to have touched after a recording of BBC children’s show Saturday Superstore in 1983. Other allegations included him indecently touching a 14-year-old girl who asked for his autograph in 1971 and groping a teenage girl and telling her she was “a little bit irresistible” after appearing on ITV programme Star Games in 1978.

His lawyers claimed he did not remember any of the events he was accused of and Harris did not give evidence. Instead, his legal team accused the women of being motivated by greed as they came forward after he was convicted of 12 counts of indecent assault in 2014.

The second trial saw the jury deliberate for nearly five hours, but the 12-person group were unable to come to a unanimous or majority verdict.