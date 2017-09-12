They're all heading to Moominvalley

A new animated series based on the Moomins series has been confirmed, with a high-profile cast.

The Moomins are a series of Finnish children’s books about a family of fictional, large, white creatures with a hippopotamus-like snout. The stories largely centre on the ‘Moomin family’ and their friends, and were created by illustrator Tove Jansson. They have been adapted for television multiple times before.

A new animated series was first rumoured in March, after a crowdfunding campaign for the adaptation was launched.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new series will star Rosamund Pike as Moominmamma, The IT Crowd’s Matt Berry as Moominpappa, and Kingsman lead Taron Egerton as the son and central character, Moomintroll.

Kate Winslet, Warwick Davis, Richard Ayoade, Will Self and Akiya Henry have also reportedly been signed for the series, which will be named after The Moomins’ fictional setting, Moominvalley.

Finnish production company Gutsy Animations will collaborate with Aardman legends Nick Park (Wallace and Gromit) and John Woolley (Shaun The Sheep) on the new series, which will be made using 2D/3D hybrid technology. Two series of thirteen 22 minute episodes are currently confirmed, with the first slated for a Spring 2019 release.

Gutsy Animation’s Creative Director and Executive Producer Marika Makaroff said that the new series “will speak to audiences young and old, and for the family drama that we are creating, which doesn’t shy away from the depth and complexities of Jansson’s original work, they couldn’t be a more talented or suitable lineup.”

Sophia Jansson, niece of Tove Jansson and chairman of the board and creative director of the Moomin Characters franchise, said that her uncle’s series had given the inhabitants of Moominvalley “the values of tolerance, love, respect, friendship and bravery – which are needed in today’s world more than ever.”

She added, “We’re very excited to have a wonderful cast and team who share these values bringing Moomin to life in a new way for fans young and old.”

Taron Egerton stars in the new film Kingsman: The Golden Circle, out September 20 in the UK.