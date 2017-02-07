Rosie O’Donnell offers to play Trump’s strategist Steve Bannon on SNL

O'Donnell volunteers to follow in Melissa McCarthy's footsteps on a future episode.

Rosie O’Donnell has offered to play Steve Bannon, Donald Trump’s chief strategist, in an upcoming Saturday Night Live sketch.

Melissa McCarthy’s SNL performance as Sean Spicer, Trump’s White House Press Secretary, went viral over the weekend. Spicer himself later gave his verdict on McCarthy’s impersonation.

It has since been reported that Trump was upset with the sketch because Spicer was portrayed by a woman in drag.

After fans on Twitter suggested O’Donnell could play Bannon, O’Donnell – an outspoken critic of Trump’s regime – tweeted: “available – if called i will serve !!!”

One follower even mocked up a picture of what O’Donnell-as-Bannon could look like.

Another follower tweeted at O’Donnell: “Trump, @Rosie, was upset that a staffer was played by a woman, and you do a great impression of him. Willing to take one for the team?”

Ruling herself out of playing Trump himself because Alec Baldwin has already memorably sent him up on Saturday Night Live, O’Donnell replied: “i am here to serve – alec has trump – melissa has spice – i would need a few days to prepare – so if called – i will be ready.”

