Is Rosie O’Donnell trolling Donald Trump with her new Twitter picture?

O'Donnell has offered to play Steve Bannon on a future episode of 'Saturday Night Live'.

Rosie O’Donnell has changed her Twitter picture to a mock-up showing her as Steve Bannon, Donald Trump’s chief strategist.

The actress and chat show host offered to play Bannon on an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live earlier this week after fans suggested she was the right woman for the job.

Melissa McCarthy’s SNL performance as Sean Spicer, Trump’s White House Press Secretary, went viral over the weekend. It has since been reported that Trump was upset with the sketch because Spicer was portrayed by a woman in drag.

O’Donnell’s latest Twitter picture suggests she could be playing Bannon on this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live. Alternatively, she could simply be trolling Trump, whom she has frequently criticised ever since he launched his US presidential election campaign.

She told a Twitter follower earlier this week that she is “available” to play Bannon, adding: “if called i will serve !!!” She also said she would need “a few days to prepare” for the role.

Meanwhile, Sean Spicer has given his verdict on McCarthy’s impersonation of him, saying that it was “funny”, but that the actress “needs to slow down on the gum chewing” because she had “way too many pieces in there”.