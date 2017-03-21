‘Star Wars’ director JJ Abrams developing TV series about drag icon RuPaul

It will be a 'half-hour dramedy series'

Star Wars: The Force Awakens director JJ Abrams is developing a new TV series based on the rise of drag icon RuPaul.

RuPaul, who hosts the cult show RuPaul’s Drag Race, will serve as executive producer on the project, which will present a fictionalised look at the star’s youth and early career.

The yet-untitled project has been described as a “half-hour dramedy series” and Deadline reports that it will be shopped to networks shortly.

RuPaul’s Drag Race is in its ninth season, having recently moved to VH1. Last year, it won an Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program.

The new season premieres on Friday (March 24). A clip of Lady Gaga‘s appearance on the forthcoming season has surfaced online.

The singer’s cameo sees the singer disguising herself as a drag queen on the show in front of a group of contestants posing as her.

A spokesman for the show confirmed Gaga’s involvement and added they would “unveil a court of cut-throat Queens each competing to snatch the crown and strut away with a $100,000 cash prize and the coveted title of America’s Next Drag Superstar.”