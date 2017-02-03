Russell Brand compares becoming a dad to LSD trip

Comedian welcomed first child Mabel last November

Russell Brand has compared being a father to a LSD trip in a new interview.

The comedian, 41, welcomed his first child, daughter Mabel, with fiancée Laura Gallacher last November. He recently revealed plans to raise the child as gender-neutral.

Speaking recently to Chris Moyles on his Radio X show, Brand said: “I’ve been awake since 3.30am. I really love it, it’s been mental. It’s transcendent – I am having to try and learn new languages, I’m trying to understand what this baby wants.”

“It’s an amazing experience. I know everyone goes through this don’t they, you think you’re the first person. It’s like LSD. You think you’re the only person that’s ever done it and has this experience, but really it’s ordinary.”

“Not that everyone takes LSD,” he added.

Jo Hale / Stringer

Brand recently announced a new stand up tour for the UK and Ireland. Starting this April, the Re:Birth tour will see the comedian taking on politics, death and modern society.

In a statement about the tour, Brand says: “How do we make sense of the madness of our lives once we become parents? What am I going to tell my daughter about conformity and responsibility? What happens if she grows up to be like me or, worse, date someone like me.”

The lengthy tour runs until late 2018. Tickets are on sale today (February 3). Check out Russell Brand’s full tour dates below.

Cambridge, Corn Exchange (April 4 2017)

Northampton, Derngate Theatre (5)

Watford, Colosseum (6)

Dartford, Orchard Theatre (9)

Grimsby, Auditorium (10)

Harrogate, Royal Hall (12)

Stoke, Victoria Hall (13)

Hastings, White Rock Theatre (18)

Poole, Lighthouse (19)

Chatham, Central Theatre (25)

Margate, Winter Gardens (26)

Salisbury, City Hall (27)

Southampton, Mayflower Theatre (May 2)

Woking, Victoria Theatre (3)

Warwick, Butterworth Hall Arts Centre (9)

Oxford, New Theatre (10)

Southport, Southport Theatre and Convention Centre (23)

Cheltenham, Town Hall (25)

Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre (29)

Richmond, Richmond Theatre (30)

Bristol, Colston Hall (31)

Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre (June 6)

Ipswich, Regent Theatre (8)

Skegness, Embassy Theatre (15)

Norwich, Theatre Royal (19)

High Wycombe, Wycombe Swan (21)

Liverpool, Auditorium BT Convention Centre (24)

Worthing, Assembly Hall (27)

Stevenage, Concert Hall (29)

Crawley, Hawth (July 4)

Salford, Lowry (August 1)

Portsmouth, Guildhall (September 19)

Tunbridge Wells, Assembly Halls (20)

Torquay, Princess Theatre (27)

Leicester, De Montfort Hall (October 3)

Cardiff, St Davids Hall (11)

York, Barbican Centre (12)

Leeds,Town Hall (17)

Reading, Hexagon (24)

London, Eventim Apollo (31)

Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall (November 2)

Brighton, Dome (5)

Basingstoke, Anvil (16)

Scunthorpe, Baths Hall (21)

Birmingham, Symphony Hall (December 5)

Newcastle Upon Tyne, City Hall (13)

London, O2 Academy Brixton (18)

Stockport, Plaza (February 28 2018)

Bournemouth, Windsor Hall (27)

Milton Keynes, Theatre (April 2)

Manchester, O2 Apollo (May 1)

Dublin, Olympia (23)

Belfast, Waterfront Hall (26)

Hull, City Hall (June 6)

Aberdeen, His Majestys Theatre (13)

Derby, Arena (July 3)

Sheffield, City Hall (4)

Swansea, Grand Theatre (10)

Llandudno, Venue Cymru (12)

Middlesborough, Town Hall (25)

Plymouth, Pavilions (August 19)

Perth, Concert Hall (September 4)

Blackburn, King Georges Hall (13)

Cork, Opera House (25)

Galway, Leisureland (26)

Limerick, Univeristy Concert Hall (27)

Edinburgh, Playhouse (October 3)

Sunderland, Empire (14)

Wolverhampton, Civic Hall (November 1)

Blackpool, Winter Gardens (6)