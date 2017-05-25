Russell Brand donates gig ticket money to Manchester attack victims

‘He wanted to make a gesture. It’s in his nature to want to help'

Russell Brand has shown his support for the victims of the Manchester terror attack by donating all of the profits from a recent show.

The comedian, writer and actor performed a show Southport, Merseyside on Tuesday evening, where he vowed to give away all of the proceeds made by ticket sales. Monday night saw 22 people killed and 59 injured after a terrorist struck the foyer at Manchester Arena as thousands of fans were leaving an Ariana Grande concert. Amongst the victims were many children and teenagers, with the youngest of the dead revealed to be just eight-years old.

Taking to the stage on Tuesday, the 41-year-old comedian announced to the audience that the ticket money would be donated after making a speech.

Writing about the atrocity on his blog, Brand said: “At times like this to be loving takes incredible strength. As that peculiar and great son of Manchester, Morrissey said ‘it’s easy to laugh, it’s easy to hate, it takes strength to be gentle and kind’.”

“Observe how this event is reported. Observe how it is used. Stay true to love and try to be strong and kind.”

The proceedings have gone to the JustGiving fund for the victims, set up by anti-Islamophobia organisation Mend.

Dr Shazad Amin, CEO of Mend, told Metro “We have worked with Russell before and he contacted us saying he wanted to donate the proceedings of the gig to our Just Giving fund.” He also stated, “He wanted to make a gesture. It’s in his nature to want to help.”

Brand also recently shared his thoughts on the attack in a 3-piece post on his Instagram.

“Futile to even try to understand the confusion of those directly affects, in their sudden, jagged pain. The vertigo of unexpected loss. Their journey is just beginning, a thousand unfolding horrors await. Tickets to a gig, a pleasing memento converted to a marker of this pointless pain. A lifetime to wonder what might’ve been or not been.”

Ending the lengthy posts he said, “Stay true to love and try to be strong and kind.”