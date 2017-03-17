Russell Brand vows to be a judge on ‘Strictly’ after Noel Fielding named as ‘Great British Bake Off’ host

'Representing goths in the mainstream'

Russell Brand has responded to Noel Fielding being named as the new host of ‘Great British Bake Off’, by vowing to become a judge on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

Yesterday saw The Mighty Boosh star named as a new host when it returns on its new home on Channel 4, alongside Sandi Toksvig, Prue Leith and show veteran Paul Hollywood.

Now, friend and collaborator Russell Brand has reacted – telling fans “Right. If Noel Fielding can do ‘Bake Off’ I’m replacing Len on ‘Strictly’.”

Fielding then leant his support to the notion, adding that they’d be ‘representing goths in the mainstream’.

“GBBO is one of my favourite shows,” said Fielding of the news. “I’ve always loved brightly coloured cakes and Sandi Toksvig so this is a dream come true for me! It’s basically the double.”

Toksvig said she is honoured to be part of “this national treasure of a show”, adding: “Noel Fielding is one of the nicest guys in showbusiness. The first time I met him I felt like I had met a rather wayward cousin whose take on the world made me laugh. The only down side is that he has much better dress sense that I do.”

Leith said: “I am just so thrilled to be joining Paul, Sandi and Noel on the biggest show on TV and I cannot wait to see what the real stars of the show – the bakers – are going to create for us. It is such an honour to be part of The Great British Bake Off team.”

Hollywood, meanwhile, released a statement saying: “Prue is a hugely respected culinary legend and Sandi and Noel are warm and utterly hilarious. I cannot wait to get back in the tent with the bakers.”

The new series is set to hit screens on Channel 4 later in 2017.