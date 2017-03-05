Russell Howard: ‘It’s only right-wing fuck-knuckles that grab the public’s attention’

'We've never been more divided'

Russell Howard has spoken out about the current state of politics, saying that it’s ‘only right-wing fuck-knuckles that grab the public’s attention.

The ‘Good News’ comedian is currently on tour, and has been left in a state of dismay in the wake of Brexit, Donald Trump’s presidency and the rise of the far right.

Speaking of the inspiration behind his current stand-up tour, Howard told NME: “It’s mostly politics and anger at the moment. I don’t think we’ve ever been more divided. It’s only right-wing fuck-knuckles that grab the public’s attention – Farage or Trump or Le Pen or Wilders from Holland. You think: ‘Where are our Gandhis? Where are our Martin Luther Kings?’”

He continued: “I think all our leaders are utterly beneath us. You just watch Prime Minister’s Questions and go: ‘How is this the best that we’ve got?’”

He also said that he was once approached by some political parties for advice on talking to young people.

“They interrupted when I was watching ‘The Secret Lives of Pets’,” Howard told NME. “Like, I am not the go-to person to fix this country. You know you’re in real trouble when you’re thinking: ‘OK, ask that bloke of the telly, see what he can thinks.’ Where does that fucking end up – door-stepping Joey Essex? Like, ‘Alright, he wants inflatables. Can we get some?’”

Meanwhile, Russell Howard's remaining UK and Ireland 'Round The World' tour dates are below.

