Watch Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone stage a ‘La La Land’ reunion on ‘SNL’

"You didn't save jazz... we saved jazz"

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone staged a mini La La Land reunion on last night’s Saturday Night Live.

The season premiere of SNL saw Gosling host and Jay-Z appear as the musical guest.

During his opening monologue, Gosling joked about the criticism directed at La La Land, specifically over the plot of a white man (Gosling’s character Sebastian) being portrayed as the saviour of jazz.

“I haven’t felt this excited since I saved jazz,” Gosling joked, before SNL cast member Kenan Thompson came out to try and prevent Gosling from talking about jazz any further.

Then came Stone’s cameo, with the actress telling Gosling: “You didn’t save jazz. How many times have we talked about this? Because you didn’t save jazz… we saved jazz.”

Watch in the clip below and see Gosling’s full opening monologue too.

Earlier this year, it was reported that La La Land director Damien Chazelle is planning a TV drama about the Paris music scene called The Eddy. The project will be a musical drama set in modern day Paris.

The musical will centre on a club and its owner along with the house band and the unpredictable city they live in. Harry Potter and The Cursed Child writer Jack Thorne will write the project. Glen Ballard, the grammy-winning songwriter who co-wrote Alanis Morisette’s album ‘Jagged Little Pill’ and Michael Jackson’s single ‘Man in the Mirror’, is attached as an executive producer along with Six Feet Under director Alan Poul.