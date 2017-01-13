Ryan Gosling says he wants a cameo in ‘Atlanta’

Donald Glover comedy series recently picked up two Golden Globes

Ryan Gosling has admitted that he wants to make a cameo appearance in Atlanta.

The La La Land star, claims he is a huge fan of the Donald Glover-created comedy series.

The comedy picked up two awards for Atlanta at the 2017 Golden Globes, taking home Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy as well as the Globe for Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy.

Gosling told The Metro: ”I don’t know if there’s a place for me on the show Atlanta but I’m a big fan of that show.

”I think it’s pretty great. There’s a lot of good TV out there right now.”

A second season is in the pipeline but has been delayed due to filming conflicts.

Glover, who also writes music as Childish Gambino, is playing a younger Lando Calrissian in a forthcoming Star Wars spinoff film based around Hans Solo’s early adventures. The project begins shooting next month and will halt work on Glover’s hit TV series for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, Gosling releases his Oscar tipped new movie La La Land in the UK today (January 13).

He recently paid tribute to late Hollywood star Debbie Reynolds, stating that the actor was an inspiration for the film.

Gosling explained how Reynolds’ performance in Singin’ In The Rain was an influence on the film, which co-stars Emma Stone.

“I wish I could have said this in person but I’d like to thank Debbie Reynolds,” he said. “Her work is an inspiration.”

Gosling took home the Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy prize for his performance in La La Land, one of a record seven prizes the movie musical won at the Golden Globes.

He also paid tribute to his girlfriend Eva Mendes at the ceremony. “I just would like to try and thank one person properly, and say that while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer,” he added.