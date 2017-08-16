Watch Samuel L Jackson annihilate ‘hack’ James Corden in ‘Drop The Mic’ rap battle

Jackson compares Corden to "a Minion in too-tight clothes"

Samuel L Jackson teared into James Corden during a new Drop The Mic rap battle.

The popular Late Late Show segment sees host Corden taking on celebrities with diss-filled back-and-forths.

This latest edition saw Jackson triumph with lines like “I feel bad for you, son, because I’m the real star. No one knows who you are without Adele in a car” and “You got your ass kicked, James, by a man twice your age. Now get this motherfucking hack off this motherfucking stage.”

While Jackson compared Corden to “a Minion in too-tight clothes”, Corden said of Jackson: “He’s a highest grossing actor, that’s a fact. That’s how he can afford all those damn Kangol hats.”

Watch in full below:

Meanwhile, James Corden was recently called a “knobhead” by Liam Gallagher, who dismissed the chances of him doing a Carpool Karaoke episode.

In a recent interview with GQ, Liam was asked whether he would do Carpool Karaoke, to which he replied: “No, thank you very much. No fucking chance mate. With that fat bloke from Kevin and Perry?”

His partner Debbie Gwyther then replied: “It’s called Gavin and Stacey and you’ve never watched it,” before Gallagher concluded “I don’t need to watch it to know I won’t like it. James Corden is a knobhead.”